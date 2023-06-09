Meghalaya: Hospitality stakeholders meet, discuss tourism promotion

Tura: A meeting of stakeholders in the hospitality business of Meghalaya was held at Circuit House in Tura on Wednesday to discuss the tourism potential of the Garo Hills and plan a roadmap of tourist locations in the region.

The meeting was attended by AVD Shira, senior additional deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills, and Anil Oraw, northeast regional director of the tourism ministry.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Although various tourism schemes and programmes have been launched in the past, the tourism sector of Meghalaya is not performing as expected, said AVD Shira while speaking at the meeting. She also hoped for guidance and support from Anil Oraw to make the state a popular tourist destination in the future.

During the meeting, Oraw said that having visited several places in the northeast he discovered that the Garo Hills needed help in displaying itself as an attraction for tourists.

Informing that this is his first visit to Tura, Oraw also inquired about the challenges faced by people, especially tourists, in the region and shared some of his experiences of promoting tourism.

With a positive outlook, Oraw mentioned that the Garo Hills has immense potential to become a tourist’s delight with its innumerable scenic spots, roads lined by Sal trees and other greenery. The natural beauty of the region needs to be highlighted and advertised to promote tourism in the region, he said.

The meeting also discussed topics related to digital marketing campaigns, branding on social media platforms, distribution of e-brochures, online maps for tourist spots and partnerships with tourism associations and tour operators. Good marketing as a means to promote tourism was agreed to be the focal point of tourism promotion in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was decided during the meeting that awareness campaigns such as tourism workshops, road shows, educational trips for northeast influencers, tour agencies, etc would help making people aware of the region’s tourism potential.

The meeting also mentioned sensitisation workshops for tourism-oriented guides, drivers and hospitality staff to promote tourism.

During the meeting, the attendees recommended the celebration of International Yoga Day 2023, to be observed worldwide on June 21, in one of the tourist spots.

Assistant director of tourism Bulbuly S Marak, district tourism officer (West Garo Hills) Tura Ava Sherin A Sangma, district tourism officer (North Garo Hills) Trida B Sangma, district research officer (Art & Culture department) Tura Noringchi Momin, stakeholders, tour operators and guides, homestay owners, and beneficiaries from different districts also attended the meeting.

Also Read | SW Monsoon? IMD predicts respite for Northeast India, issues warning

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









