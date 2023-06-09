Congress' Ronnie V Lyngdoh leader of opposition in Meghalaya assembly

Shillong: Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh was on Thursday made the leader of opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly.
Another Congress legislator Saleng A Sangma was recognised as the opposition chief whip with effect from the forenoon of June 8, according to a notification issued by the state assembly secretariat.
“Ronnie V Lyndoh, a member of the Meghalaya assembly, has been recognised by the Speaker as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly with effect from forenoon of June 8,” another notification said.
The Congress and the TMC with five MLAs each besides the Voice of the People’s Party with four legislators are in the opposition in the 60-member House.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The assembly polls were held in 59 seats in February, and an election to one segment was conducted on May 10.
The ruling National People’s Party won 26 seats.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Hospitality stakeholders meet, discuss tourism promotion
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AI’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi
- Arunachal: Itanagar DC orders release of eight detainees held under APUAPA
- Pakistan’s economy shows 0.29% GDP growth, over 29% inflation
- Meghalaya bans fish from outside as tests reveal formalin presence
- SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
- 4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP’s Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt