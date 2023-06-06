Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet decided on Tuesday to amend the May 2022 Office Memorandum (OM) for the reservation roster.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma shared that while amending the memorandum, recommendations given by the all-party committee have been considered and that details will be released soon.

The chief minister added, “With these amendments the process of recruitment will also be starting. The OM for the reservation roster will come out likely tomorrow or the day after.”

Sangma said that the process of roster implementation has been a continuous process, starting from 1972. He also said that although in the past vacancies were filled by members of certain communities through the reservation policy, “roster plotting is required” now.

He further informed that in order to avoid the wastage of time and opportunity for youngsters aiming to be employed, recruitments will continue while the review on reservation policy is going on.

