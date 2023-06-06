Shillong: The BJP on Monday criticised the Congress for dragging its feet on the issue of border dispute during its time, and praised Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for resolving the problem in “at least 60 per cent” of the areas.
“The Congress ruled Meghalaya and Assam for 50 years. Despite its presence at the Centre, it kept dragging the border issue for political benefits,” BJP state unit chief Ernest Mawrie said on Tuesday.
Mawrie praised Sangma and Sarma for showing a keen interest in resolving the issue and said the problem was resolved in six of the 12 disputed areas in a short span.
He added that the Centre had pointed out that the Northeast’s development was not possible until disputes among the states are resolved and the armed groups surrender.
He said the Centre is committed to end extremism in the Northeast and as such, signed several peace agreements with the insurgent groups.
“I also appreciate the state (Meghalaya) government for its efforts to bring the HNLC to the talks table. As the process is now going on in full swing, I hope we will get some good news within a short period of time,” the state BJP chief said.
The BJP Chief also said projects like Jorabat to Umiam four-lane road and Umroi to Mawryngkneng bypass became a reality after the BJP had risen to power at the Centre.
“In air connectivity, the Union government made inroads into Meghalaya through its UDAN scheme. Now, Shillong is connected to Kolkata and all states in the Northeast.
The Aviation Ministry is ready to expand the airport so that more flights can operate, but cooperation is also required from the state government, he added.
He highlighted the development made in the health sector and spoke about various schemes like PM Kisan Yojana, Skill India Mission, Make in India, Mission Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana etc.
