Tura: West Garo Hills police on Sunday arrested four persons involved in drug peddling and also seized a huge amount of various psychotropic substances along with other items from their possession.
The drugs were recovered during a search operation of one of the accused, 44-year-old Aziar Mondol, during an ANTF operation conducted between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
In addition to Aziar Mondol, his wife 35-year-old Zobeda Bibi, and two others, 25-year-old Ziadur Mondol and 20-year-old Riazul Mondol, have also been arrested.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The recovered items included 2.5 kg Ganja, 620 Yaba tablets, 29 Nitrazepam tablets, 12 smoke rolling paper packets, Rs 67,840 in cash, a TVS Apache Bike (ML-08J-0156), 4.5 grams of Heroin, 39 Tramadol tablets, 10 empty Heroin boxes, 450 empty vials, 9 mobile phones and 10 lighters.
“It is highly suspected that these drug peddlers were sourcing drugs from distributors based in neighbouring states,” said V S Rathore, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills.
He further said, “A cognizable case is being registered at Phulbari police station and investigation is on.”
Also Read | Meghalaya: SCs of Garo Hills seek 5% reservation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- CPM leader slams BJP govt on law and order in Tripura
- Manipur violence: Two displaced children die at Mizoram relief camp
- One dead in shooting near Assam-Arunachal border; 2 critical
- Why were grave red flags ignored: Kharge to PM Modi on Odisha rail tragedy
- Meghalaya: 4 peddlers held in West Garo Hills with contraband items
- Army Chief Gen Pande on two-day visit to Bangladesh