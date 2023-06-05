Tura: West Garo Hills police on Sunday arrested four persons involved in drug peddling and also seized a huge amount of various psychotropic substances along with other items from their possession.

The drugs were recovered during a search operation of one of the accused, 44-year-old Aziar Mondol, during an ANTF operation conducted between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In addition to Aziar Mondol, his wife 35-year-old Zobeda Bibi, and two others, 25-year-old Ziadur Mondol and 20-year-old Riazul Mondol, have also been arrested.

The recovered items included 2.5 kg Ganja, 620 Yaba tablets, 29 Nitrazepam tablets, 12 smoke rolling paper packets, Rs 67,840 in cash, a TVS Apache Bike (ML-08J-0156), 4.5 grams of Heroin, 39 Tramadol tablets, 10 empty Heroin boxes, 450 empty vials, 9 mobile phones and 10 lighters.

“It is highly suspected that these drug peddlers were sourcing drugs from distributors based in neighbouring states,” said V S Rathore, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills.

He further said, “A cognizable case is being registered at Phulbari police station and investigation is on.”

