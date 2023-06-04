Meghalaya: SCs of Garo Hills seek 5% reservation

Tura: Representatives of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of Garo Hills have sent a memorandum to the chief minister Conrad Sangma seeking at least 5% of representation in government jobs for community members.

Despite being a major part of the reservation system in India, Meghalaya’s SC community falls under the General category and not within the ambit of reservation. Eighty-five per cent of the seats are reserved for the state’s various tribal communities.

Through a memo sent through an email to the CM, the SC leaders informed that currently, there were at least 25,000 people from across all 5 districts that fall into the SC category, or about .58 of the state’s population. However, due to the job reservation policy, the category became the worst affected of all state residents as there was no separate reservation for them.

“Earlier, the 5% included the Bodo, Koch, Rabha, Hajong and the SC community, but since the inclusion of the Mann community, 6 communities are now getting only 5% of the reservation, which is a huge injustice. While others in the group are recognised as tribals, the SCs are put into the non-tribal community,” said the memo.

They felt it was unreasonable and unconstitutional to include ST (other tribes) and the SC in the same quota.

The members observed that in the case of medical seats or nursing, not one person from their community was represented. Similarly, even in the District Selection Committee, the SC category or even the general category aspirants did not get even one amongst 17 seats for surveillance workers.

“Even in the unreserved posts in the state, the posts were going to only one tribe in the state which in itself is a gross violation. Even in education, no separate quota has been created for the marginalised community to uplift us: the SCs. It must be noted that the SC community is amongst the deprived communities of the country and a reserved category as per the Constitution. As such, not providing a separate reservation for the SC in the roster system will be imperfect. As such, we seek the inclusion of 5% reservation for bonafide SC community members in the state,” added the memo.

