Meghalaya: Garo Students body asks CM to reschedule exams

Tura: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) met chief minister Conrad Sangma seeking the rescheduling of either the NEHU or CUET exams to be held this month, over dates clashing.

A memo was submitted regarding their demand.

CUET is slated to be held on either June 12 in Shillong or Guwahati (Geography in the afternoon shift) after which the students are expected to appear for their NEHU exams the next day on June 13.

“It will not be possible for them to attend one exam in Guwahati/Shillong before travelling overnight to Tura to give their exams in the morning the next day. We, therefore, seek the rescheduling of either CUET or the NEHU exams for a later date for the sake of the students,” said Balgra.

