Shillong: As part of World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) in collaboration with the village heads (Dorbar Shnong), took a proactive step towards a cleaner Shillong.
With a shared vision of a cleaner and greener future, people from different walks of life came together for a common cause – community sensitization, river cleaning, and a plastic clean-up campaign.
This year’s World Environment Day theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. The organisers reached out to households, shops, citizens and children educating them about the pollution caused by single-use plastics.
This community sensitisation, river cleaning and plastic clean-up campaign was held in eight localities in Shillong – Demthring, Nongrim Hills, Umpling, Rilbong, Demseiniong, Pynthor Nongmynsong and Urkaliar.
The participants meticulously picked up plastic waste, discarded bottles, and other pollutants that had found their way into the river in a collective effort to restore the natural beauty of the Umkaliar River among other rivers to protect its ecosystem.
The officials and volunteers appealed to the communities to take the initiative of proper waste segregation and disposal.
Assistant Environmental Engineer, Pollution Control Board, Meghalaya, M Syiem Tiewsoh, said that this cleaning drive is not organised for them but for the public to sensitize them about the importance of the rivers in Shillong City. “This fight against pollution of rivers has to begin from home and communities if not we won’t reach anywhere. This is just the start from the Pollution Control Board and Forest Department, we will continue to sensitise the citizens to the need to segregate their waste,” said Tiewsoh.
In Tura too, as part of the observation of World Environment Day, members of various localities, organisations and church leaders cleaned the Ringrey stream that flows through the main town. Further, in order to create awareness on nature conservation, a tree plantation drive was also organised.
