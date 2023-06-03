Meghalaya: CM meets Garo Hills NGOs over roster system

Tura: In an attempt to ensure all stakeholders understood the roster system to be followed by the state, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma along with his cabinet colleagues and the state Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, met representatives of at least 18 NGOs, leaders of the community, senior citizens from the Garo Hills region to discuss the matter in earnest.
The meeting, which took place in the town of Tura today, was held behind closed doors. The meeting aimed to seek clarity and understanding on the reservation roster.
The meeting was attended by notable figures from Garo Hills, including former MDC Augustine Marak of GNC, H.M. Shangpliang former MLA, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and D.P Wahlang, IAS (Chief Secretary) among others.
The objective was to address concerns and seek clarity on the existing reservation roster, ensuring that all participants have a comprehensive understanding of its provisions and implications.
Following the meeting, there was a brief press interaction where Conrad K Sangma informed, “The objective was mainly to give a detailed presentation on the roster system and how it will work and after seeing the presentation, there were many queries, many questions which we clarified and most of the members have understood and are quite comfortable and convinced. Formally, we’ll be able to decide on the cabinet to move things forward on the roster implementation.”
The CM added that the state cabinet is expected to meet in the next 2-3 days to move forward on the roster implementation.
“Many who came today raised questions about the Reservation policy and the committees that have been set up and we explained that in a democracy, we need to give ample space for all people to raise their concerns and opinions,” felt the CM.
Conrad explained that during the all-party meeting, one suggestion that came up was the formation of an expert committee besides the political committee, on the roster system.
“The government has agreed on this and will take up this matter during the Cabinet meeting. Once this committee has been set up, it will be asked to do its research by meeting people, and stakeholders, researching the reservation policy (both national and state) as many times as required (before any decisions are taken),” informed the CM.
Meanwhile, NGO members who attended the meeting, including the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, and AYWO, among others, expressed their gratitude.
“We are partially satisfied after the explanation and presentation by the CM but will have to go through the fine print of what the roster system will entail. We have been told that a hard copy of the same will be provided to us and we will review it. In case there are questions, we will raise them. We are hoping that the system will ensure that our community is not deprived in the future. We have, however, not discussed the JRP,” said AYWO president Sengbath Ch Marak.
“The meeting today was to discuss the roster system and how to implement the roster system and how it will work for the benefit of all indigenous people without any discrepancy. The CM went into the details to explain to us that the roster system is about giving the correct benefits to the indigenous people who may have been deprived before the roster system,” informed GSU president Tengsak Momin.
