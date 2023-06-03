Tura: In line with the state government’s commitment of upholding poll promises, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma distributed resources under a range of welfare schemes to the people of the state in Tura on Saturday.

The schemes, which will work towards achieving the poll promises made during the recent assembly elections, are mainly dedicated to agriculture, environment, and the empowerment of the masses.

The event was graced by agriculture minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and Joint Secretary Gunanka D.B, among others.

One of the key resources awarded by the government to the agricultural community at Tura is the PRIME Agriculture Response Vehicles. CM Conrad Sangma handed over keys of the first Agri-Response vehicle to 10 farmer organisations during the ceremony at Tura, emphasising the government’s commitment to improving the agricultural sector in the state.

These vehicles will not only provide timely and efficient transportation of agricultural produce but also help farmers access markets and improve their livelihoods.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said, “Our government’s approach to growth and development has always been inclusive and focused on empowering the rural communities. We recognise that significant progress can only be made with the participation of people across our magnificent state. The results visible to us today are evidence of the government’s consistent efforts over the past five years and an indication of what will be accomplished over the next five years. In the near future, Meghalaya will emerge as a shining example of progress and development after undergoing a profound transformation beginning at the grass-roots level. I would like to congratulate the students who are present today and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

The Payment for Ecosystem Scheme (PES) is a globally renowned scheme that makes village communities stakeholders in forest conservation. A total sum of Rs. 30,282,316 has been allocated for the successful implementation of this project, which aims to promote reforestation and biodiversity conservation in the region.

In West Garo Hills, 16 villages were provided with Rs 88,87, 600. Similarly, in East Garo Hills, 15 villages received Rs 98,38,986; 15 villages in South Garo Hills were provided Rs 46,98,090; and North Garo Hills’ 14 villages were given Rs 68,58,650. This funding was allocated for various conservation activities such as afforestation, protection of wildlife habitats, and sustainable use of natural resources. The initiative aimed to promote community participation and ownership in conservation efforts.

Another important scheme launched during the event was the ‘Seed Ball Initiative’, which aims to facilitate access to resilient seeds that have demonstrated efficacy in restoring forest cover in remote areas that are difficult to reforest with conventional methods.

Under the initiative, 594,000 seed balls have been distributed to 297 schools, with each school receiving 2,000 seed balls.

Speaking on the occasion, Ampareen Lyngdoh, stated, “I am delighted to witness the distribution of resources for a range of welfare schemes to the people of Meghalaya by Conrad K Sangma, in alignment with the government’s commitment to upholding poll promises. These schemes, dedicated to agriculture, the environment, and the empowerment of the masses, will work towards achieving the goals set during the recent elections. I am sure these initiatives will propel the growth trajectory of the state and make lives of our citizens even better equipped towards self-sustainability.”

Conrad Sangma also felicitated nine students who excelled in the recent HSSLC and SSLC examinations during the ceremony and said that to empower teachers throughout the Tura region, 96 schools in West Garo were awarded portable EdTech devices – KYAN kits, with 700 more schools set to receive the same kits.

