Revising reservation policy won't solve unemployment issue: Meghalaya Cong MLA

Shillong: Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Thursday asserted that just revising the reservation policy is not going to solve the unemployment problem in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh, who is also a member of the committee on roster reservation, said that reviewing reservation policy is a very sensitive issue.

Expressing doubt about the long term impact of the review, he said that decisions about the reservation policy based on one review may not be useful after five or ten years.

“Will it be reviewed after 5 or 10 years?” he asked, adding that a wrong reservation policy would affect people seeking employment within this period and that it is better to take time to prepare a comprehensive reservation policy.

Asked if he is in favour of maintaining status quo, Lyngdoh mentioned that he is neither for nor against it. He also expressed doubt about the increase of quota for any particular class solving the issue of unemployment in the state.

Lyngdoh further said that all 60 MLAs should work together to solve the unemployment problem in Meghalaya. Urging them to look at the larger picture before making changes to the reservation policy, he said, “We should find how many unemployed youths are there registered with the employment agencies.”

Lyngdoh further said, “Let us create a conducive atmosphere. Let us attract investment.” He was of the view that if state revenue it leads to an increase in the number of jobs.

He added, “I don’t think just revising the quota is going to solve the unemployment problem.”

