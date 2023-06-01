Shillong: Surrounded by a frenzied crowd of supporters, Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent Basaiawmoit on Thursday put an end to his indefinite hunger strike spanning 221 hours.
The Voice of the People Party president ended his hunger strike following the government’s decision to set up an expert panel to review the reservation policy. Basaiawmoit was on an indefinite hunger strike for this cause.
In a video available with EastMojo, he is seen eating from a spoon held by his wife and breaking his prolonged fast as his aides and onlookers cheer on.
VPP has been pressurising the Meghalaya government to review the reservation policy in the state. Eventually, the government issued a notification that an expert committee will be constituted to review the reservation policy.
Basaiawmoit began his indefinite strike on May 23 and ended it on the afternoon of June 1. He has been sitting infront of the additional Secretariat where several supporters from across the state turned up to extend their support.
The VPP president thanked the crowd for their support and stated that this is just the beginning. He added that he will be raging a war on corruption in the future.
