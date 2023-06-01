Meghalaya CM launches project to detect cancer

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday launched a project under which a targeted 1 million people will be screened for cancer for free.

Launching the ‘Megh Can Care’ project in the presence of Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Sangma said, “This is a first-of-its-kind programme which aims to reach out to 1 million people. A dedicated helpline number has been put in place for all queries.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

So happy to launch Meghalaya’s 1st Cancer Care pilot project— ‘Megh Can Care’ in East Khasi Hills District today with Hon’ble Health Minister, @ampareenlyngdoh



This 1st of its kind massive integrated cancer awareness program aims to reach over a million people, urging them to… pic.twitter.com/RLS5PXG7tA — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 31, 2023

He said the project aims at ensuring that all suspected cases are followed up for testing and diagnosis.

Lyngdoh said that in the pilot project, 1.5 lakh people in the East Khasi Hills district will be screened.

Also read | In Manipur, politicians have turned hopes of peace into cacophony of hatred

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









