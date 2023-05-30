Shillong: Following the Meghalaya Government’s notification of the reconstitution of the committee to discuss the reservation policy, Voice of People’s Party (VPP) on Tuesday said that it had accepted the invitation of the state government but would continue to protest till the party’s demands are met.
VPP Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang said they have received an invitation from the CM Conrad Sangma-led state government to hold discussions on the reservation policy.
“We will participate in the discussion but we are firm on our demands. VPP party president Ardent Basiawmoit’s hunger strike will continue till the government agrees to our demand to review the reservation policy,” Marbaniang said.
Hundreds of students joined a rally to render moral support to the VPP party president on Tuesday. Ardent Basaiawmoit’s indefinite hunger strike demanding a review of the job reservation policy entered the eighth day on Tuesday.
Since 1972, 40 percent of the state government jobs are reserved for the Garo and Khasi communities. Another five percent is reserved for other tribes residing in the state while the remaining 15 percent are for the general category.
The VPP has been seeking a review of the policy asserting that it is unfair to the Khasi tribe, the population of which has outnumbered that of the Garos over the years.
