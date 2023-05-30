Tura: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) legislator from Rajabala constituency, Dr. Mizanur Rehman Kazi has stated that the Meghalaya Government should discuss the job reservation policy and ensure that the policy is in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Highlighting the discrepancy between Meghalaya’s 85 percent reservation and the permissible limit set by the Supreme Court for all states regarding the reservation policy, Dr. Kazi said, “I would like to draw the attention of the government of Meghalaya to review the current reservation policy of the state wherein 85 % is being reserved for SC/ST, while others are only left with only 15%. This is against the Reservation Policy set up by the Supreme Court of India.”
The AITC MLA referred to the Supreme Court’s verdict in an older case from 1992 (Jaishree Laxmanrao Patil versus Government of Maharashtra and Indra Sawhney vs Union of India) wherein 50 percent was set as the job reservation limit.
Dr Kazi added, “The SC does not allow any job reservation for any Tribe/caste more than 50%. Hence it is totally against the SC verdict. I strongly demand a review of the policy and allocation of 50% jobs for the ‘Unreserved’ category as per guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.”
