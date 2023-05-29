Shillong: The Meghalaya government’s committee on ‘Reservation Roster System’ held a meeting on Monday where it unanimously proposed for an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation policy, including the Voice of the People Party (VPP).
The committee headed by health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh decided to make a request to chief minister Conrad Sangma to allow consideration of the views of the VPP.
VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 23 demanding the Meghalaya government to review the reservation policy. The government made no response to the demands and instead offered explanations to political parties about the roster system.
Addressing a press conference, Ampareen Lyngdoh, shared that all political parties, including VPP, should be part of deliberation on the roster system. She noted that despite reports of all parties being satisfied with the presentations on the roster system, Basiawmoit’s party has concerns that needs to be attended to.
“We will request the government to include discussion on job reservation policy at the earliest so that we can give an opportunity to the VPP to present the party’s view to the committee,” Lyngdoh said. She said that all political parties should be given a fair chance to voice their concerns regarding the roster system before a final decision is made.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
While CM Sangma will continue with the exercise on explaining the roster system to civil societies till May 31, the committee will hold another meeting on the same day to offer all political parties the opportunity to express their grievances. She also invited the VPP president to attend the meeting.
Urging the Meghalaya government to take up the matter in the interest of the public and promote inclusiveness, Lyngdoh said, “This is an important milestone that we are about to cross. Let us do it together.”
Also Read | Meghalaya: AAP makes foray in Garo Hills; Omillo K Sangma joins party
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Resilient gorillas reveal clues about overcoming childhood misfortune
- Dalai Lama congratulates Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Assam: Massive fire breaks out at Numaligarh refinery
- Meghalaya: Panel propose all-party stand on Roster system
- Guwahati: Panel to probe accident that killed 7 engineering students
- Tribal bodies demand President’s Rule in violence-hit Manipur