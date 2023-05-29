Shillong: The Meghalaya government’s committee on ‘Reservation Roster System’ held a meeting on Monday where it unanimously proposed for an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation policy, including the Voice of the People Party (VPP).

The committee headed by health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh decided to make a request to chief minister Conrad Sangma to allow consideration of the views of the VPP.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 23 demanding the Meghalaya government to review the reservation policy. The government made no response to the demands and instead offered explanations to political parties about the roster system.

Addressing a press conference, Ampareen Lyngdoh, shared that all political parties, including VPP, should be part of deliberation on the roster system. She noted that despite reports of all parties being satisfied with the presentations on the roster system, Basiawmoit’s party has concerns that needs to be attended to.

“We will request the government to include discussion on job reservation policy at the earliest so that we can give an opportunity to the VPP to present the party’s view to the committee,” Lyngdoh said. She said that all political parties should be given a fair chance to voice their concerns regarding the roster system before a final decision is made.

While CM Sangma will continue with the exercise on explaining the roster system to civil societies till May 31, the committee will hold another meeting on the same day to offer all political parties the opportunity to express their grievances. She also invited the VPP president to attend the meeting.

Urging the Meghalaya government to take up the matter in the interest of the public and promote inclusiveness, Lyngdoh said, “This is an important milestone that we are about to cross. Let us do it together.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: AAP makes foray in Garo Hills; Omillo K Sangma joins party

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









