Tura: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal forayed into the political landscape in Meghalaya as it welcomed former MLA and veteran Garo politician Omillo K Sangma into the party fold on Saturday. With this, AAP has made its presence known in the Garo Hills region.

Sangma’s joining took place during an AAP meeting held on Saturday at Mondoltilla Community Hall in Hawakhana locality of Tura. The meeting was also attended by AAP’s North East in-charge Rajesh Sharma.

Others who also joined the party along with Omillo included Indrash M Marak, Rakman R Marak, Shylesh Momin, Tening Ch Sangma, Lord Mountvrirhints Momin, James Jonathon Sangma and Sabir Mandal.

Addressing the gathering, Rajesh Sharma said that the northeast needed AAP to make a difference. Speaking about the party’s achievements, Sharma said that in just one year of the party coming to power in Punjab, 580 Mohalla clinics and more than 100 eminent schools have started to function.

The party’s district-wise in-charges were also elected during the meeting. The elected members include Indrash M Marak for South West Garo Hills, Tenning Ch Sangma for South Garo Hills, Shylesh Momin for North Garo Hills, Ballensing Ch Marak for East Garo Hills and James Jonathon S Marak for West Garo Hills.

