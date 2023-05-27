Shillong: Meghalaya’s only female Formula 4 racer Phoebe Dale Nongrum is just weeks ahead of making her debut in the National Rally championship. While she is physically and mentally all set to take part in the crucial race, the racer is now in need of financial support to compete in the national race.

Nongrum, who has won plaudits for her performance in the open-seater F4 category, will be driving for the Ammyfied Rallying Team from June 14-16 at Itanagar and Ziro.

In an exclusive interview with EastMojo, Nongrum opens up about her preparations for the competition.

“Racing demands us to be fit physically, mentally and also emotionally. So, my preparation starts with an early morning routine at the gym where I train, work on building my stamina, reflexes and much more. I work on myself each day before the race day,” Nongrum said.

Phoebe Dale Nongrum

The young F4 racer is optimistic of making a successful debut at the national level of the motorsport. “I am working hard. I have a lot of competition, and this is going to be my debut when it comes to racing. Though I cannot say what obstacles lies ahead yet I am still positive about my debut in Arunachal,” she said.

The Shillong based racer will leaving Shillong on June 10 along with her team by road to Itanagar.

Family, friends, and well-wishers on social media, are all cheering for the young racer. However, the requirement of financial support to compete in the national motorsport championship remain a major obstacle for the young racer to pursue the sport.

When asked if she sought the help of the state government, she said, “I have tried approaching the sports minister Bah Warjri (Shakliar Warjri) and have written a letter to him, but the response was quite shocking. However, I am trying other ways and I am hoping to get some help for the upcoming event.”

Nongrum had participated in the 23rd JK Tyre National Racing Championship in 2020 held in Coimbatore. She created history for the North East by finishing third on the podium.

In a championship that had 26 women participants, Phoebe turned out to be the first woman from Meghalaya to secure place in the Formula LGB 4 team.

