Shillong: Meghalaya’s Judicial Inquiry Commission on Thursday asked the Assam government to submit an application supplementing its earlier report on the Mukroh firing incident which took place on November 22 last year.
The Commission of Inquiry led by retired chief justice T Vaiphei ordered that the counsel for the state of Assam should file the required application on or before May 30.
Required documents are required to be submitted to the Commission and to the other counsels on the same day.
Before making the decision, the Commission of Inquiry on Thursday heard counsels from Meghalaya, Assam and the border area of Mukroh. The counsels on behalf of Meghalaya were Aduity Pandey and Yoothica Pallavi. The counsel representing Assam was D Gogoi while the villagers of Mukroh were represented by T L Jyrwa and E Bareh
According to the Commission’s order, the state of Meghalaya and the villagers of Mukroh will file their respective replies on or before June 6. The next sitting is scheduled on June 8.
