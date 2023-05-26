Tura: After improving to an all-time high of over 34% last year, the pass percentage of the entire Garo Hills region tumbled by over 200 basis points to 31.94% this year.

The overall pass per cent of Meghalaya stood at 51.93.

The best-performing district in Garo Hills was West Garo Hills with 36.58 per cent of the students passing. The total number of students that appeared in the district was 9,925, of which 3,631 cleared their exams.

The next best was the district of East Garo Hills, with 2,897 students appearing for the exam and 1,020 passing for an average of 35.2 per cent.

All the other three districts recorded below 30 per cent.

Overall, 22,925 students appeared for the exams in Garo Hills this year, with only 7,323 sailing through.

Urban centres hogged all the limelight, with Tura doing the best in terms of achievers. The plain belt, which has been regularly among the top 20, once again continued to shine with three rank holders.

After Shillong, the highest number of toppers came from Tura, with 6 among the top 20, including the topper Samridhya Das.

As has been the case, Sherwood School continued their stellar show taking positions 1, 3 and 6 in the state. At least five schools from the rural belt in Garo Hills drew a complete blank with none passing, despite more than hundreds students appearing from these schools.

