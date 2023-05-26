Meghalaya Board declares results of SSLC and HSSLC examination

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced the results of the SSLC (Class X) and HSSLC Arts (Class XII) examinations.
Sherwood School in Tura has managed to bag the first and third positions in the SSLC exam. Similarly, St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School has been able to bag the second and third positions respectively.
In the HSSLC (Arts) results, St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School has secured most of the positions. However, the first position was bagged by Larisa Lamin from Adventist Higher Secondary School in Thadlaskein, Jaintia Hills.
As per MBOSE, the pass percentage this year which stands at 51.93 % has dropped in comparison to 2022 SSLC results which was at 56.96 percent.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The students who appeared for the examinations in March-April can check the results on the official website of MBOSE.
It may be mentioned that the results for HSSLC results for Science and Commerce streams were announced on May 9.
Also Read | Girls outperform boys in Nagaland board exams
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya HC directs CS, DGP to file affidavits to control illegal coal mining
- Mizoram: Rasik Mohan Chakma sworn-in as Chakma council CEM
- Assam: Mass rally demanding peace in Manipur held in Silchar
- Nagaland health minister, student bodies condemn killing
- Meghalaya Board declares results of SSLC and HSSLC examination
- India’s digital economy an example for entire world: Prez Murmu