Meghalaya Board declares results of SSLC and HSSLC examination

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced the results of the SSLC (Class X) and HSSLC Arts (Class XII) examinations.

Sherwood School in Tura has managed to bag the first and third positions in the SSLC exam. Similarly, St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School has been able to bag the second and third positions respectively.

St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School excels in SSLC examination 2023

In the HSSLC (Arts) results, St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School has secured most of the positions. However, the first position was bagged by Larisa Lamin from Adventist Higher Secondary School in Thadlaskein, Jaintia Hills.

Arts topper Larisa Lamin

As per MBOSE, the pass percentage this year which stands at 51.93 % has dropped in comparison to 2022 SSLC results which was at 56.96 percent.

The students who appeared for the examinations in March-April can check the results on the official website of MBOSE.

It may be mentioned that the results for HSSLC results for Science and Commerce streams were announced on May 9.

