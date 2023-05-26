Meghalaya: African Swine Fever spreads in 4 districts, 117 pigs dead

Shillong: At least 117 pigs have died in Meghalaya due to African Swine Fever, a top Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department official said.
About 50 pigs have died at a government farm in Dalu in the West Garo Hills district and another 5 died in another government farm in Pynursla in the East Khasi Hills district, the official said.
“At least 117 pigs have died in 4 districts of the state affecting 11 villages. The deaths have occurred since last month and they tested positive for ASF,” Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department secretary Dr Manjunatha C told PTI.
Another 40 pigs have died in eight villages in Ri-Bhoi and 22 pigs reportedly died in Nongstoin town of West Khasi Hills district.
As per the department’s livestock census last year, there are over 3.85 lakh pigs registered across the state.
The veterinary department first reported the outbreak of ASF last month following which instructions were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, banning slaughter, movement of pigs and supplies at the affected villages and within 10 km of its vicinity.
According to the notification, villages under a 1 km radius of surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) are designated as “Infected Zone” and in all villages falling under a 10 km radius surrounding infected premises (epicentre of disease) are designated as “Surveillance Zone”.
While movements of pigs are allowed in the surveillance zone, pigs are not allowed to move to the infected zones and handlers are not allowed to move to other pig sheds.
