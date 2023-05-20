Rape accused convicted under POCSO gets 14 years rigorous imprisonment

Tura: An accused in a POCSO case, Saddam Hussain of Pushkunipara, Bholarbitha under Phulbari PS in West Garo Hills (WGH) has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after being convicted for the rape of a minor in 2018.
According to the case details, on June 24, a case was received at the Tura Women’s PS that Saddam had sexually assaulted one minor girl when she went to the playground nearby their house to play with her friends the previous evening.
Accordingly, a case was registered vide Tura Women PS Case No. 32(6)2018 UIS 5(m)/6 POCSO Act and the investigation was entrusted to UB WPSI Sildha N Marak. The investigation was done meticulously with the charge sheet being submitted on Aug 31, 2018.
After completion of the trial, the Special Judge, POCSO, West Garo Hills found the accused person namely Saddam Hussain guilty and convicted him under Section 5(m)/6 POCSO Act.
Subsequent to the judgment, the Court sentenced the accused person to 14 years of RI and a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence u/s 5(m)/6 POCSO Act. In case the convicted person defaulted on the payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo simple imprisonment for 3 more months.
