Probe ordered into Dadenggre illegal teacher appointment

Tura: The Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, Swapnil Tembe, on Friday, directed the Dadenggre Sub-Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) to immediately conduct an inquiry into a teacher’s illegal appointment.

As per reports, a teacher of an LP school in the Dadenggre sub-division was allegedly appointed by the flouting of official norms. The matter came to light when several local leaders protested the appointment of one Karimul Islam as assistant teacher of Gasbari non-government LP School.

Leaders of local groups like VEC, VDP, AMMSU and GHYO strongly opposed the appointment of K Islam, who they claimed is unqualified to be recruited to the post. They said that as he has not passed the Meghalaya TET exam, as required by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for appointment, he lacks the necessary credentials to be eligible for the post.

Following this protest, the DSEL directed an immediate inquiry into the matter and demanded the submission of a detailed report within a week.

