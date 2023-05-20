Probe ordered into Dadenggre illegal teacher appointment

Tura: The Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, Swapnil Tembe, on Friday, directed the Dadenggre Sub-Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) to immediately conduct an inquiry into a teacher’s illegal appointment.
As per reports, a teacher of an LP school in the Dadenggre sub-division was allegedly appointed by the flouting of official norms. The matter came to light when several local leaders protested the appointment of one Karimul Islam as assistant teacher of Gasbari non-government LP School.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Leaders of local groups like VEC, VDP, AMMSU and GHYO strongly opposed the appointment of K Islam, who they claimed is unqualified to be recruited to the post. They said that as he has not passed the Meghalaya TET exam, as required by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for appointment, he lacks the necessary credentials to be eligible for the post.
Following this protest, the DSEL directed an immediate inquiry into the matter and demanded the submission of a detailed report within a week.
Also Read | Meghalaya to put job ads on hold, await report on roster system: CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Indian Army rescues 500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim
- In a first, astronomers detect radio signal from dying white dwarf
- Can the US convince India to help it contain China?
- Probe ordered into Dadenggre illegal teacher appointment
- Bees can learn, remember, think: here’s how they navigate the world
- Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to debut in Indian theatres on Oct 6