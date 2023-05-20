Meghalaya: World Bee Day celebrated in different parts of Garo Hills

Guwahati: World Bee Day was observed in different parts of Garo Hills on Saturday, May 20 and was attended by beekeepers, farmers, and master beekeepers from the region.
A program themed “Bee Engaged – in Pollinator friendly agricultural production” was organised by the District Horticulture Office of Resubelpara, North Garo Hills at the Mendipathar Multi Cooperative Society Hall. The program aimed at generating awareness of bees as pollinators and their contribution to the environment.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, JRT Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills urged beekeepers to enhance their beekeeping activity by seeking technical assistance and financial support through various government departmental schemes, viz; horticulture, DCIC, MBDA etc.
Enlightening the gathering on the initiatives of the government in upscaling agri – horticultural production through beekeeping, Salma Momin, Assistant Director of Horticulture, said, “Under Apiculture Mission 2.0, so far five clusters have been identified in the district wherein a minimum of 50 beekeepers each would be provided bee boxes, other equipment and hands-on training on bee rearing.”
A similar event was organised at a Multi-Facility Centre in Ampati by the District Horticulture Office of South West Garo Hills. At the event, several beekeepers from across the district set up stalls, where beekeeping tools and gears, traditional bee boxes and also locally produced honey were among the items exhibited.
Stressing the importance of bees for sustainable development and a healthier environment, Jonash Sangma, a member of Mellim Beekeeping Society shared his experiences and encouraged the new beneficiaries to put their heart and soul into beekeeping if they want results.
