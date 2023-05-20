Shillong: The Meghalaya police on Friday arrested five miscreants from Assam’s Guwahati who had allegedly escaped to the city after physically assaulting two taxi drivers in Shillong’s Police Bazar point on Thursday night.

The five persons were arrested by the East Khasi Hills police with the assistance of Dispur police in Guwahati.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The two taxi drivers were brutally thrashed by the miscreants on Thursday evening after which the Meghalaya taxis association went on strike demanding the arrest of the culprits, granting the police a one-day ultimatum.

The commuters on Friday had to find other means of transport as local cabs at Mothphran and Khyndailad were protesting.

The East Khasi Hills police, in a press statement, informed that on Thursday night, one Iohborlang Kharsohnoh (27) of Jongksha and Banshai Syiem (25) of Laitkor were assaulted at Police Bazar point by a group of miscreants as a result of which both the victims sustained injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital Shillong for medical treatment.

However, with the successful arrest of the five persons, the association has called off their agitation and announced the resumption of local taxi services from Saturday.

Earlier, president of East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association Wandonbok Jyrwa had informed media persons that they would agitate till the culprits involved are arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvester Nongtnger, police have arrested the five miscreants from Guwahati with the support of Guwahati police.

On being asked whether these people were picked up from Harijan Colony, Sylvester clarified that earlier they had picked up a few people for interrogation from Harijan Colony but these five miscreants involved in yesterday’s assault were arrested from Guwahati.

The SP further said that the case is being investigated.

He further made an appeal to citizens to remain calm and said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, on Friday evening hawkers at Police Bazar area ran for their lives as few of the taxi drivers on protest went marching in a crowd. However, with security already tightened in the area, the police were able to stop them from moving ahead. The leaders of the taxi association calmed the crowd and urged them to disperse as their demands, which was arrest of the culprits, were met.

What irked the taxi drivers was that according to eyewitnesses, the CRPF on duty at Khyndailad on Thursday night caught hold of the five miscreants but then released them. This resulted in the local taxi drivers to vandalise police property at Sadar Police Station.

Also Read | Watch: Shillong tense after miscreants assault taxi drivers in Police Bazar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









