Meghalaya: ACHIK calls out VPP president for drama over reservation policy

Shillong: The Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) has advised Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent M Basaiawmoit to approach the apex court if he is dissatisfied with the high court order or the reservation policy.

ACHIK president Bernita R. Marak criticized the VPP legislators, accusing them of being provocative and theatrical regarding the quota policy.

Marak stated, “Instead of needlessly inciting communal tensions, those who feel aggrieved by the order or the policy should freely seek recourse in the Apex Court.”

ACHIK emphasized that the issue is not communal in nature, but rather concerns matters of “Right and Wrong, Equity, Justice and Good Conscience.” ACHIK suggested that if Basaiawmoit believes that 60-80% job reservation is warranted and being denied, he should approach the Supreme Court rather than creating unnecessary commotion and drama.

The organisation expressed its belief that Basaiawmoit is treating the issue as a mere spectacle for entertainment purposes, despite being aware of other available options.

ACHIK also issued a challenge to Basaiawmoit, stating, “If he manages to secure even 0.01% of the rights due to the Achik Community in accordance with the Job Reservation Policy, the organisation will meet him at the Apex Court.”

