Shillong: The capital city of Meghalaya witnessed tense scenes after two taxi drivers were allegedly assaulted by six miscreants following an altercation in the Police Bazar area on Thursday evening.

Irked by the incident, the taxi drivers in the area suspended services on Friday morning, demanding immediate action against those involved. This also led to disruption of traffic movement in the area.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The two drivers whose identities are yet to be ascertained are admitted to the Civil Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, tension also prevailed at Punjabi Colony in Ïewduh after members of several civil society organisations gathered in the area demanding the arrest of the accused.

One of the members of the civil society organisation said, “We are here since last night after the incident and urge the police to arrest those involved as soon as possible.”

According to the civil society groups, the miscreants are allegedly residents of the Punjabi Colony.

The police have detained two people in connection with the case and took them to Mawlangkhar police station.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: Reservation policy without roster meaningless, says CM Conrad

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









