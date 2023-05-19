Shillong: The Meghalaya government, on Friday, decided to put new advertisements about vacant posts on hold and took the decision of setting up a committee aimed at clarifying the concerns of all political parties regarding recruitment.

After an all party meeting in Shillong, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said it was jointly decided that the proposed committee would have health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh as chairperson and the representatives of various political parties as members. Political parties like HSPDP, BJP, TMC, Congress, VPP, KHNAM, UDP, NPP were present at the meeting.

The objective of Friday’s meeting was to continue sharing presentations that explain how the roster system works, said the state government. According to sources, the government began explaining the roster system to the Cabinet through a presentation on Wednesday. Thereafter, on Thursday, the presentation was shared with MDA MLAs.

Sangma said that most participating political parties who have been acquainted with the presentation are satisfied with the details and that more clarification, if sought, will be provided by the committee.

The MLAs of Voice of the People Party (VPP) did not attend the meeting and had sent its party members, spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh and General Secretary Dr R Syngkon, to the meeting. However, they staged a walkout after the government failed to entertain their demand of a discussion on reservation policy.

On being asked if the roster system is applicable to the education sector, it was clarified by Sangma that the roster is meant only for direct recruitment and will not be implemented for education purposes.

Intense research of recruitment data dating back to 1972 and subsequent management of the data has helped the state government to decide on a plan to make the roster system work, said the CM. He also said, “This data has now allowed us to understand the sequence in which we are today to continue with the roster.”

Sangma also clarified that all appointments and decisions made in the past were as per reservation policy and hence they are totally legally bound to the government.

Clarifying that there is no question of undoing what has been done already regarding appointments made according to the reservation policy, Sangma said, “The question of going back, looking at it and cancelling it does not arise.”

