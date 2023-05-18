Talks with outlawed HNLC to begin next month: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Talks for peace with outlawed militant group of Meghalaya, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, will begin early next month, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday.
“The deputy chief minister had met HNLC members yesterday along with their interlocutor. The formal talks will start in the first week of June,” he said.
Hynniewtrep National Youth Front president and HNLC interlocutor Sadon K Blah said the outfit has put forth “conditions” for the peace talks.
“There are certain conditions for negotiation with the government representatives,” he said, without elaborating.
