Tura: The Fishery Office under the Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills has been functioning without power or a pipeline connection for drinking water for at least the last 20 years.
The shocking revelation was made during local MLA Rupa Marak’s surprise visit to the office on Tuesday following many complaints received from the people of the area.
Other than the absence of electricity and water supply, a tour of the office revealed rotting and broken ceilings, debris-filled toilets without doors and roofs and rooms without doors. Many of the rooms at the office were rundown seemingly due to long neglect and abandonment and no officers or other staff barring the caretaker was found in attendance at the time.
The lone caretaker who was present during the MLA’s visit revealed in a live interview that there had been no power connection or water supply since he first joined his post 20 years ago. According to him, he is usually the only one stationed at the office and no other staff members come.
Meanwhile, speaking after he toured the office, the local MLA said that West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Chelani has been informed and requested to look into the matter. He also said the DC, in turn, has assured taking up the matter with the Superintendent of Fisheries.
“The Fishery Officer must be present in his station to cater to the needs of our people. We will see what happens and take a future course of action,” the MLA added.
Informing that there are complaints from people of the area against other departments as well, the MLA said that they would be looked into and similar action was taken after verification.
