Tura: Tura MDC Bernard Marak of the BJP opposed the new rates of taxes being imposed for non-tribal traders.

In a video statement shared today, Bernard termed the new rates ‘illegal’ as they had not been passed by the state Governor.

Earlier, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) raised taxes for trading licenses in almost all sectors, with the new rates being more than double of what was being previously paid for a license.

“I strongly oppose the tax being collected by the GHADC on non-tribals in the guise of TNT. It is an unapproved rate being forced upon the traders of Garo Hills, especially the non-tribals. This is not legal and not as per the Constitution. The new rates have to be approved by the Governor before being imposed,” stated Bernard.

The Tura MDC added that he had already written to the CEM of GHADC on the issue as well as the EC of taxation but was yet to respond.

“They have answered that these rates were proposed by the previous EC but did not clarify whether it was approved. This is why I oppose this, and it is not right as it is forcing the traders to pay more than their capacity. It should not be imposed on anyone, tribal or otherwise,” he said.

