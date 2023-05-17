Shillong: Phoebe Dale Nongrum, Meghalaya’s only female Formula 4 race car driver, is all set to make a debut at the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) in Arunachal Pradesh next month.

Nongrum, who has won plaudits for her performance in open-seater F4, will be driving for the Ammyfied Rallying Team in the June 14-16 event in Itanagar and Ziro.

“I can’t thank Mr Vamcy enough for the support that he’s giving me. I’m looking forward to a good debut in the Indian National Rally Championship,” Nongrum said.

She also thanked Ammyfield Rallying for giving her an opportunity to try her hand at rallying.

