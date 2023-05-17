Shillong: Phoebe Dale Nongrum, Meghalaya’s only female Formula 4 race car driver, is all set to make a debut at the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) in Arunachal Pradesh next month.
Nongrum, who has won plaudits for her performance in open-seater F4, will be driving for the Ammyfied Rallying Team in the June 14-16 event in Itanagar and Ziro.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I can’t thank Mr Vamcy enough for the support that he’s giving me. I’m looking forward to a good debut in the Indian National Rally Championship,” Nongrum said.
She also thanked Ammyfield Rallying for giving her an opportunity to try her hand at rallying.
Also Read | Meghalaya DGP seeks report on regrouping of GNLA militants
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How butterflies conquered the world: Study traces their 100-million-year journey
- SC grants SEBI time till Aug 14 to finish probe against Adani group
- Sikkim Assembly presents Rs 12146.51 crore annual budget
- Manipur violence: SC directs state govt to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity
- Meghalaya’s only female racer to make debut in National Rally Championship
- Nagaland to declare HSLC, HSSLC results 2023 on May 24