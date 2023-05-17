Shillong: The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association (MSSASA), on Wednesday, met education minister Rakkam Sangma and discussed several issues, following which the state government assured to release pending salaries of the teachers.
MSSASA President Aristotle Rymbai expressed gratitude towards the Meghalaya government for taking the initiative to pay the salaries of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers. He said that the government has assured to deposit the amount directly to the bank accounts of the teachers.
As per reports, the state government had implemented a new policy last month and accordingly salaries of SSA teachers, starting January this year, will be made directly to the bank accounts.
The MSSASA demanded the inclusion of more project provision in the state budget for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Rymbai revealed that steps have been taken by the state government to address this demand.
Rymbai informed that the Government of India will release the first instalment for the financial year 2022-23, by the end of June or the first week of July.
He said that the state government has arranged a budget from the corpus fund to pay the salaries. Further, Rymbai said that by next week the salaries for the month of March is expected to be released to all the SSA teachers, the total amount for which will amount to approximately Rs 26-27 crores for a month.
The association also discussed about the appointment of the Chairman and member of Meghalaya State Education Commission, and the appointment of teachers in the vacant SSA schools.
According to sources, the education minister told the association that the government will take a decision after gathering sufficient information about the rate of enrollment in the schools.
