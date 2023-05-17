Meghalaya has more schools, teachers than other NE states: CM

Shillong: Meghalaya has close to 14,000 schools and over 55,000 teachers, significantly higher than other small states in the northeast region, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

Lovely morning with the students, teachers & alumni of Jaiaw Presbyterian Hr. Sec. School to flag off the Centenary Celebrations of the School.



— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 16, 2023

The state incurs an annual expenditure of almost Rs 2,200 crore for these institutions, the Chief Minister said while addressing the centenary celebration of Jaiaw Presbyterian Higher Secondary School here.

According to Sangma, the expenditure is not enough and Meghalaya needs to strive harder to be among the top-performing states in the country’s education sector.

He announced that an Education Commission will be set up soon to look into all aspects of improving the education sector in the state.

During the function, the chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund for expansion of the school building.

