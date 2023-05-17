Shillong: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) L R Bishnoi has sought a report from superintendents of police of five districts in the western Garo hills region on inputs about outlawed militant organisation Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping and recruiting cadres.
He asked the SPs to submit their reports within a week.
“They have been asked to verify the inputs (about GNLA regrouping) in their respective areas. After verification, they are to submit their reports,” Bishnoi told PTI on Tuesday.
The issue came to light after an internal memo by a DSP-ranked officer in West Garo Hills sought action by all police stations to thwart attempts by the disbanded militant group to regroup and recruit cadres.
The memo stated that as many as 500 youths from various districts of Garo hills have joined the outfit and few have been sent to Myanmar for basic guerilla warfare training.
The police were directed to keep a close watch on the activities of the surrendered GNLA militants and businessmen who were sympathisers of the outfit in the past.
The GNLA cadres surrendered in batches in 2017 and 2018.
Also Read | Meghalaya to hold talks with Assam over border tensions
