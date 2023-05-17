Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the Cabinet received a detailed presentation on the reservation and the roster system and that the members expressed their satisfaction with the system.

The Cabinet has unanimously agreed on moving forward, he added.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will meet tomorrow and on Friday, an all-party meeting will be held on the same issue. Meetings with stakeholders, including NGOs, religious organisations, different social groups and other stakeholders will follow soon.

Meanwhile, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has decided to once again hold a protest on May 19, the day of the all-party meeting.

VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit urge the citizens to come to join them in their protest. The VPP will make a final decision after the outcome of the All Party Meeting to be held on May 19.

The VPP is putting pressure on the Meghalaya government to hold all kinds of recruitment till the reservation policy is looked into properly.

