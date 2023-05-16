Shillong: Following the Meghalaya Government‘s failure to put on hold the recruitment process, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has decided to stage a sit-in demonstration in Shillong on Wednesday.

A statement issued by VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said that in view of the adamant attitude and no response by the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government to the demand of the Party to put on hold all the recruitment process in the state till the state job reservation policy and the implementation of the roster system was reviewed by an expert committee, the VPP will organize a sit-in demonstration at the parking lot near the Additional Secretariat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 10.00 A.M to 4.00 P.M.

The VPP has also urged party workers and the public to participate in the protest to put pressure on the NPP-led government.

“It may be noted that this government is trying to make itself immune to logic, fairness and public distresses. The other programmes will be subsequently announced,” the VPP spokesperson said.

It may be recalled that the VPP had on May 12 given a 48-hour ultimatum to the MDA government to issue an official notification putting on hold all job recruitments in the State government till the roster system and job reservation policy are relooked and reviewed.

