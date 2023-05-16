Shillong: Following the Meghalaya Government‘s failure to put on hold the recruitment process, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has decided to stage a sit-in demonstration in Shillong on Wednesday.
A statement issued by VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said that in view of the adamant attitude and no response by the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government to the demand of the Party to put on hold all the recruitment process in the state till the state job reservation policy and the implementation of the roster system was reviewed by an expert committee, the VPP will organize a sit-in demonstration at the parking lot near the Additional Secretariat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 10.00 A.M to 4.00 P.M.
The VPP has also urged party workers and the public to participate in the protest to put pressure on the NPP-led government.
“It may be noted that this government is trying to make itself immune to logic, fairness and public distresses. The other programmes will be subsequently announced,” the VPP spokesperson said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It may be recalled that the VPP had on May 12 given a 48-hour ultimatum to the MDA government to issue an official notification putting on hold all job recruitments in the State government till the roster system and job reservation policy are relooked and reviewed.
Also Read | Meghalaya: VPP to protest if govt fails to stop job recruitment process
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: When will the NRC process get the attention it deserves?
- Cold water therapy: the benefits and dangers of ice baths
- Meghalaya: VPP to protest govt’s failure to halt recruitment process
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 13,037
- Jorhat sex scandal: How cybercrime is ruining families in Assam
- Students affected by Manipur violence stare at uncertain future