Shillong: Amid the prevailing tension between the residents of Khanduli village and the Karbi Community, the Meghalaya government along with its counterpart Assam Government will soon be holding border talks in a couple of weeks.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday informed that the government of Meghalaya has been in constant touch with its counterpart over the reports of tension prevailing in Khaduli.
He said the border talks would be held before the end of May.
“We have also decided that a joint visit will be made to these sensitive zones to build up the confidence of the people and also to ask our respective district administration, citizens and respective areas and officials concerned to refrain from any kind of action that could lead to a tense situation,” stated Sangma.
Asked if such incidents will disrupt the second phase of border talks, Sangma said that border talks is happening precisely so that such incidents don’t happen. Sangma said that incidents like these have been taking place for the last 50 years because there are areas of differences.
“We realised that it is important we find a solution at the earliest ,” mentioned Sangma.
