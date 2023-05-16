Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday informed that the government will have a cabinet presentation on the roster system on May 17, Wednesday.

After that, the government will hold a meeting with its MDA partners on May 18, after which an all-party meeting will be held on May 19. ” The government is preparing a very detailed presentation on the roster system and once everyone sees the presentation, I’m sure their doubts will be cleared,” mentioned Sangma.

He also mentioned that the government will call members of civil society next week for a presentation. This group will include NGOs, church leaders, locality heads and several groups from the society, mentioned the chief minister.

“We intend to reach out to everybody on what exactly is the roster. The problem is a lot of people don’t have an understanding what the roster is. It is a very complicated, yet a very simple thing to understand but I’m sure once they see the presentation they will be satisfied,” explained Sangma.

