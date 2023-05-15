Meghalaya: Phulbari forest team seizes illegal timber, quarry machinery
Crackdown on illegal timber by Phulbari forest ranger team.

Tura: In a major crackdown on illegal timber, the Phulbari Forest Range under the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on Saturday seized at least 6 vehicles laden with timber, boulders, equipment for sawing and stone quarrying machinery.

The items were seized during surprise raids at six places under the Phulbari police station in West Garo Hills (WGH) district.

While patrolling in the area, the Ranger of Phulbari forest found the vehicles carrying the illegal items. Further investigation led to raids at various locations in the villages of Selsella, Nagnipara and Babilgre, all within the Phulbari range.

Seized machinery for illegal stone mining

A total of 4 vehicles carrying illegal timber were seized.

Illegal stone quarry

In another case, a vehicle carrying boulders from an illegal quarry was also caught. After raids at various illegal stone quarries, quarrying machinery was also seized.

