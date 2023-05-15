Tura: In a major crackdown on illegal timber, the Phulbari Forest Range under the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on Saturday seized at least 6 vehicles laden with timber, boulders, equipment for sawing and stone quarrying machinery.
The items were seized during surprise raids at six places under the Phulbari police station in West Garo Hills (WGH) district.
While patrolling in the area, the Ranger of Phulbari forest found the vehicles carrying the illegal items. Further investigation led to raids at various locations in the villages of Selsella, Nagnipara and Babilgre, all within the Phulbari range.
A total of 4 vehicles carrying illegal timber were seized.
In another case, a vehicle carrying boulders from an illegal quarry was also caught. After raids at various illegal stone quarries, quarrying machinery was also seized.
