Meghalaya: UDP's Synshar Thabah wins Sohiong by-poll

Shillong: United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah won the Sohiong Assembly seat by a margin of 3,422 votes leaving NPP MLA Samlin Malngiang in the second spot.
Thabah secured a total of 16,679 votes out of 32,161 votes, while Malngiang secured a total of 13,257 votes. The major fight seen during this election was between UDP and NPP.
The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security.
The Sohiong by-poll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.
Notably, the United Democratic Party won the Sohiong constituency in the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections.
Six candidates were in the fray namely Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.
The constituency had a total of 34,783 eligible electors, with 17,096 male and 17,687 female voters.
Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10 with over 91.8 percent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.
