Meghalaya: Landslide renders building inside Tura Civil Hospital unsafe

Tura: In a big blow to public health, the new building of the Tura Civil Hospital (TCH), which houses some of the most critical departments, is about to collapse due to landslide-related damage.

According to a release from the superintendent of the TCH, a landslide occurred at the Tura Civil Hospital campus a few weeks ago. This took place behind the new annexe of the hospital, due to which there was subsequent erosion of the retaining wall behind the building exposing the foundation and plinth of the building.

As per reports, the civil work for repairing the retaining wall has begun. Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of West Garo Hills visited the affected site and reported that the building is in danger, especially if there is heavy rain and thunderstorm.

The situation worsened after the cyclonic storm yesterday and the current situation, despite the repairs being undertaken, has made the situation worse. TCH authorities, in an effort to avoid any untoward event and loss of lives, along with the hospital administration, have decided to evacuate the admitted patients of the Hospital.

It may be mentioned that the new annexe of the hospital accommodates the I.C.U, Male Medical Wards, Orthopedic and ENT Ward, Psychiatry Ward and O.P.Ds.

Arrangements are being done to accommodate some of the patients in the corridors of the Old Building due to a paucity of space.

“We request the general public to bear with the inconvenience till the repairing of the retaining wall is done and the affected Hospital Building is reported to be safe for use,” informed the superintendent in a press release.

