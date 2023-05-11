Meghalaya: South Garo Hills youth goes missing in Tamil Nadu

Tura: A youth from Dangsubil village in Dimapara in South Garo Hills, who went to Tamil Nadu looking for work, has reportedly gone missing since last week.

A youth named Mimu T Sangma travelled from Paikan in Assam to Tamil Nadu with an unidentified person on May 1 before he disappeared. As per reports, Sangma’s reason for going to Tamil Nadu was a job at a business establishment named Vertex Company in Mosur village, Tamil Nadu.

The missing youth is the son of Nidol R Marak and Late Sonila T Sangma.

A missing report was filed by Sangma’s family members at Dimapara Infiltration Check Post on May 9.

A request has also been made to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take up the matter with his counterpart from Tamil Nadu and ensure the missing youth’s safe return.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the ADE from Gasuapara, under which Dimapara is located, has requested youths from the region to refrain from travelling to other parts of the country for work without proper verification.

