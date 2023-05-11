Tura: The Meghalaya police on Tuesday arrested three persons hailing from Garo Hills and seized contraband substances from their possession in separate drug-related cases.

Acting on specific information regarding the transportation of contraband by some people from Krishnai in Assam towards West Garo Hills, checkposts were placed by police at several strategic points.

A police patrolling party at Bajengdoba PS intercepted one person identified as Sreitusha Ricardo Ch. Sangma who hails from Tura’s Balading village around 8.30 pm. Police seized about 5.69 grams of suspected heroin and a mobile phone from his possession.

Later, the same patrolling party also seized 3.13 grams of suspected heroin, one mobile and a bike from a person identified as Chuang Ch. Marak of Eden Bari Masumatagittim, Tura and Ricky Ch Momin of Tura’s Cherangre area.

According to police, all legal formalities were completed and separate cases have been registered with regard to both incidents.

