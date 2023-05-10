Over 90 pc voting in Meghalaya's Sohiong

Shillong: A voter turnout of 91.56 per cent was recorded in the Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district till 5 pm, with the polling process largely being peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.
The official said no law-and-order issue was reported. There were some complaints regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some polling stations and the machines were fixed, he added.
The first five voters were presented with mementoes and first-time voters were felicitated, the official said.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the February 27 Assembly election.
Six candidates — all men — were in the fray. The nominees were — Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
A victory in the bypoll will increase the NPP’s tally of seats to 29 in the 60-member Assembly.
The counting of votes for all the bypolls will be taken up on May 13.
