Meghalaya: Voting begins for Sohiong bypoll

Shillong: Polling for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
Voting will take place till 4 pm in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said that more than 34,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election. Of the total electorate, more than 16,000 are men.
He said the by-election will take place in 63 polling stations to be manned by over 300 polling officials.
The by-election was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh’s death.
Votes will be counted on May 13.
Six candidates are in the fray. All of them are men.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The nominees are Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.
During the campaign, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and S Dhar and a dozen other ministers canvassed in favour of NPP candidate, listing the benefits of the NPP which leads the government.
Also Read | All arrangements in place for Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya says all locals evacuated from violence-hit Manipur
- Manipur unrest: Curfew relaxed in 11 districts
- UP govt brings back 62 students from violence-hit Manipur
- Meghalaya: 43% voter turnout in Sohiong bypoll till 11 am
- 72-hour bandh affects normal life in Arunachal Pradesh capital
- Nagaland govt holds consultative meet over oil exploration, ULB, RIIN