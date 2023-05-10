Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who was part of the evacuation process on Tuesday informed that the State government has successfully evacuated all 242 Meghalaya citizens from Manipur over six days.
Lyngdoh said evacuating stranded citizens from distant locations like Churachandpur and Moreh, where there was active violence, was made possible with the help of the Indian Army.
The evacuees include students from RIMS, Central Agriculture University, Manipur University, sports and few relatives or family members of the students.
“We engaged actively with the army and paramilitary forces of Manipur and we’re grateful they came forward to assist our students who were feeling the pressure. This was a voluntary evacuation process and an option was given to citizens. They called and registered and that is how we coordinated and evacuated them. We kept getting SOS calls, people were getting tensed, some complained of no ration because of the situation. Parents kept calling government,” said Lyngdoh.
Meghalaya got a special flight from GOI on May 5, when 67 students were evacuated on day 1. “Next we collaborated with commercial airlines made sure airlines booked the tickets on behalf of the students since students had no internet,” said Lyngdoh.
The average cost of flight for every individual flyer was between Rs 5,000-8,000.
