Meghalaya: Over 1,450 litres of alcohol seized during Sohiong by-polls

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said they seized 1,104 litres of alcohol on the day of the Sohiong by-poll.

The market value of the alcohol, seized around 2 pm at Mawkohtep, is estimated to be about Rs 4 lakh.

“This is a high (amount of) seizure in the context of one constituency. The excise team has seized it, and they will proceed as per laws and establish the antecedents,” informed Kharkongor.

He added that with today’s seizure, the total alcohol seizure made during the by-polls was estimated at 1450.70 litres.

The CEO also stated that it was too premature to say if the alcohol was used as an inducement or meant for post-poll celebrations.

The constituency recorded a total voter turnout of 91.87 per cent, higher than the 90.46 per cent turnout it recorded in 2018.

