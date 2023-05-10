Tura: For the first time in a while, none from the Garo Hills region stood amongst the top rankers in the just announced HSSLC examination results.

The results for the Science and Commerce streams were announced on Tuesday with the state seeing a total of 3635 appearing and 2866 students passing the exam in the Science stream for an average of 78.84 pass percentage.

For the commerce stream, a total of 2383 students appeared while 1890 of them passed with total pass percentage at 79.31.

The best performing district in Commerce stream was East Garo Hills, which actually topped the state percentage-wise, though only 67 students passed out of a total of 70 appearing.

The next best in the same stream was West Garo Hills, which saw 254 students appear vs 168 that passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 66.14. North Garo Hills saw 21 students pass out of 50 that appeared. No students appeared from South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

For the science stream, in WGH a total 595 students appeared while 405 passed with a pass % of 68.07. Similarly 53 out of 101 that appeared in EGH passed while 10 out of 13 passed in SGH, 39 out of 67 passed in NGH and 18 out of 20 passed in NGH.

Overall, out of a total of 796 that appeared in the Science stream from Garo Hills, 525 passed. The overall impact of the numbers showed that only 20.17% contribution in the state was made in GH.

In the Commerce stream, there were 254 candidates that appeared from WGH with 168 passing while 67 out of 70 passed in EGH and 21 out of 50 passed in NGH. Two districts didn’t record any Commerce stream students.

